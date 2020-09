ABD’de Daniel Prude’un, polisin kafasına poşet geçirmesi sonucu boğulduğu görüntüleri tepki çekti

GROWING OUTRAGE: Newly released police footage of Daniel Prude, a Black man who stopped breathing as officers restrained him during a March arrest in Rochester, N.Y., and later died, has led to questions, protests and calls for justice. @janai reports. https://t.co/wIixdvTF1Y pic.twitter.com/cTvmbnjuju

— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 3, 2020