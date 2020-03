ABD’de koronavirüs vaka sayısı 500’ü geçti, 21 kişi hayatını kaybetti

Currently, 8 of the 142 positive cases are hospitalized — or about 6%.

There are steps that all New Yorkers can take to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus.

-Wash your hands frequently (for 20 seconds)

-Stay at home if you feel sick

-Avoid handshaking

-Cover your cough/sneeze

