ABD’de mantar enfeksiyonu salgını panik yarattı: ‘Sebebi küresel ısınma’

Candida auris, unknown to medicine until about 15 years ago, may be the first fungus to breach human thermal defenses as a result of global warming. As the planet heats, fungi adapt and some may then be able to grow at 37 C.

