ABD’de polise ateş açan adam öldürüldü

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

Yerel polisin bildirdiğine göre, Philadelphia’nın Frankford mahallesinde bir evin içinde barikat kuran bir adam polis memurlarına ateş açtı.

Polis destek ekip istedi. S.W.A.T. ekipleri bölgeye yönlendirildi. Birkaç saat süren operasyon adamın etkisiz hale getirilmesiyle son buldu.

Bölgede bulunan Warren G. Harding Orta Okulu ve Frankford Lisesi operasyon boyunca kilit altında tutuluyordu.

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?