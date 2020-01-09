ABD’de polise ateş açan adam öldürüldü

Yerel polisin bildirdiğine göre, Philadelphia’nın Frankford mahallesinde bir evin içinde barikat kuran bir adam polis memurlarına ateş açtı.
Polis destek ekip istedi. S.W.A.T. ekipleri bölgeye yönlendirildi. Birkaç saat süren operasyon adamın etkisiz hale getirilmesiyle son buldu.
Bölgede bulunan Warren G. Harding Orta Okulu ve Frankford Lisesi operasyon boyunca kilit altında tutuluyordu.
For your safety and the safety of first-responders, please avoid the area of 4600 Hawthorne St, about 3 blocks southeast of Frankford Ave off Orthodox St in Frankford. https://t.co/t9UCAGNIsM
— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) 9 Ocak 2020