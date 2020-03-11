ABD’nin başkenti Washington’da koronavirüs nedeniyle OHAL ilan edildi

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

Washington Belediye Başkanı Muriel E. Bowser, ABD’nin başkentinde 6 yeni koronavirüs vakasına daha rastlanıldığını bildirerek, Washington’da olağanüstü hal (OHAL) ilan etti.

Ayrıntılar geliyor…

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?