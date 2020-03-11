ABD’nin başkenti Washington’da koronavirüs nedeniyle OHAL ilan edildi

Washington Belediye Başkanı Muriel E. Bowser, ABD’nin başkentinde 6 yeni koronavirüs vakasına daha rastlanıldığını bildirerek, Washington’da olağanüstü hal (OHAL) ilan etti.
Ayrıntılar geliyor…
Breaking: D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced six new coronavirus cases in the District on Wednesday and declared a state of emergency in the nation’s capital, giving her the power to order mandatory medical quarantines and to make price gouging illegal. https://t.co/PuBdIQXPyU
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 11, 2020