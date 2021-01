By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Leonardo Duarte is joining Medipol Basaksehir from Italian side AC Milan on loan for a year-and-a-half, the Turkish club confirmed on Monday.

Duarte previously played for Brazilian side Flamengo, helping the club win one Brazilian league title and one Copa Libertadores.

The 24-year-old also played nine games with AC Milan.

He will wear the number 2 jersey for Basaksehir, an Istanbul club that topped the Turkish Super Lig in the 2019-2020 season.