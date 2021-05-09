Afghan Taliban announces 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD (AA) – The Taliban declared early Monday that they will observe a three-day cease-fire this week across Afghanistan for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the Taliban’s leadership has issued a directive to its fighters to halt all operations across the country during Eid.

"In order that the Mujahideen [holy fighters] again provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots during Eid-ul-Fitr so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion with a greater peace of mind, all Mujahideen…are instructed to halt all offensive operations,” he said.

"But if the enemy conducts any assault or attack against you during these days, stand ready to robustly protect and defend yourselves and your territory," the statement added.

The Taliban also instructed its fighters not to visit areas where Afghan forces are present or allow them to enter Taliban-controlled areas

Afghanistan will mark Eid either Wednesday or Thursday depending on the sighting of the moon.

In May last year, the group also announced a three-day cease-fire for Eid, which was reciprocated and welcomed by the Afghan government.