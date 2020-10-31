Afghanistan wishes speedy recovery to quake victims

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – Afghanistan on Saturday expressed deep sorrow at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Greece.

In a tweet, Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said: "Deeply saddened by the earthquake devastation in Turkey and Greece. I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to my colleagues @MevlutCavusoglu & @NikosDendias & to the people of Turkey and Greece for the lives lost. Wish a swift recovery for the injured and the affected."

Dozens of people were killed and more than 800 injured in Turkey in the magnitude-6.6 earthquake.

On Friday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry sent condolences to the people and government of Turkey.

"Our thoughts are with #Turkey & #Greece today for the lives lost, injuries sustained and infrastructure damage due to the devastating earthquake. As a country prone to quakes Afghanistan feels your pain and stands by [email protected] @GreeceMFA," according to a statement released on Twitter.