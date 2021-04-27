Africa coronavirus cases pass 4.5M mark

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – The number of people infected with coronavirus in Africa reached over 4.5 million, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

At least 120,420 people have died, while more than 4 million patients have recuperated across the continent so far, it said.

South Africa recorded 1.6 million cases, Morocco 509,500, Ethiopia 253,100, Nigeria 164,700, and Cameroon 66,000.

At least 54,200 people have died in South Africa, 13,100 in Egypt, 3,600 in Ethiopia, 2,100 in Nigeria, and 991 in Cameroon.