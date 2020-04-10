Africa: COVID-19 deaths rise to 608, cases near 12,000

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 11,943 with at least 608 deaths reported, the World Health Organization's Africa office said on Friday.

South Africa is the leading country with the highest number of COVID-19 patients at 1,934 followed by Algeria at 1,666 and Cameron with 730 cases.

Algeria has the highest number of deaths standing at 235, followed by Egypt at 103. Other countries which have reported many fatalities from the virus include Morocco (96), Tunisia (24), DR Congo (20), Burkina Faso (19)i and South Africa (18), among others.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassed 1.61 million, with the death toll above 96,700, while more than 361,300 people have recovered so far.