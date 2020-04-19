Africa: Deaths due to coronavirus rise by 55

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, (AA) – The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus cases in Africa rose by 55 in the last 24 hours, with the total at 1,080, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

Data compiled by the Africa CDC showed that total cases had reached 21,317 after 1,047 additional cases.

North Africa has been the hardest hit on the continent followed by its western, southern central and eastern regions.

Algeria registered the most deaths at 367 with 2,534 cases, while Egypt counted 224 deaths with 3,032 cases.

Morocco has reported 138 deaths out of 2,820 total cases.

South Africa registered 52 deaths with 3,034 cases.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.38 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 165,600 and recoveries over 611,700, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.