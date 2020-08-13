Africa Fact Book to be launched soon: Report

ANKARA (AA) – South Africa’s president and his Zimbabwean counterpart are set to co-launch the Africa Fact Book, a first-ever coordinated book “in response to 500 years of disinformation” about the continent, according to media reports.

“In a few weeks time, 500 years of a disinformation campaign that has been waged against Africa comes to an end,” Kwame Muzavazi, CEO of the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK), told Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

“The Fact Book is Africa’s first ever coordinated response to 500 years of disinformation against Africa […] some of which have had devastating impact on African economies as wrong facts turn away investors,” he added.

”We can expect in the Africa Fact Book to hear that global civilization was born in Africa. For Example the science of Mathematics, the oldest science of counting was found in the Lebombo Mountains between South Africa and Swaziland,” he noted.

”We are going to understand that the Egyptian Pyramids were built by us, the black people. We are the grand sons and daughters of the Pharaohs of Egypt,” Muzavazi said.

“We shall indeed claim irrefutably that the Great Zimbabwe was built by the people of today’s Zimbabwe and Southern Africa,” Muzavazi added.

In 2016, the African Union signed a memorandum of understanding with Book of African Records for the joint publication of the Africa Fact Book, according to the AU website.

The Africa Fact Book will provide “useful facts about Africa and the African peoples for the purpose of information dissemination, education, entertainment, reference, statistics and documentation, “ according to the AU.

The AU Commission has considered the book to be in line with the union’s Pan African Vision of Agenda 2063 and Aspiration Five (5), which aimed at enhancing the continent’s strong cultural identity, African common heritage, ethics and values.