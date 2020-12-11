Africa records 349 new COVID-19 related deaths

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – At least 349 more people died of complications related to the novel coronavirus in the last one day in Africa, said the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in an update Friday.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll to 55,265. With 19,360 new cases in the past 24 hours, the number of cases on the continent reached over 2.3 million. More than 1.9 million patients have recuperated.

With 939,900 cases and 24,500 deaths, Southern Africa remains the most affected of the five geographical regions on the continent. But it also has the highest number of recoveries at 843,700.

North Africa recorded 658,700 cases, East Africa 218,300, West Africa 200,000 and Central Africa 61,500.