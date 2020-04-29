Africa reports 54 new virus deaths over past day

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – Africa's death toll from coronavirus climbed to 1,521 on Wednesday with 54 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a health authority said.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figures showed the tally of cases has risen to 34,915.

However, recoveries have gone up to 11,309, a welcome sign.

Northern Africa continues to be the hardest hit of the five geographical regions in Africa followed by Western, Southern, Eastern and Central.

John Nkengasong, director of Africa CDC, told Anadolu Agency that coronavirus cases in the continent have grown 400% in the last four weeks in four African nations: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

According to the latest tally, Egypt recorded 5,000 cases, Morocco 4,300 and Algeria 3,600 and South Africa 5,000.

In terms of deaths however, Algeria is the worst-hit with 437, Egypt 359, and Morocco 165 fatalities.

“We should be prepared for the worst and I believe we are getting prepared,” Nkengasong said.

Aid to the continent has poured in, including from Turkey and China, in the shape of personal protective equipment and trained medical staff.