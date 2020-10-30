African football chief contracts coronavirus

ANKARA (AA) – The head of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the African football body announced on Friday.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid19 protocol. Today, the test results are positive,” a CAF statement said.

Ahmad will be in self-isolate for at least 14 days at a hotel, the statement added.

“All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures,” it said.