African Union chairperson calls for immediate release of Mali officials

By Rodrigue Forku

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AA) – Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi, the current chairperson of the African Union, called Tuesday for the immediate and unconditional release of officials in Mali arrested by the army.

Mali's military on Monday arrested the country's interim president, premier and defense chief, transporting them to a military base.

In a series of tweets, the DRC presidency said that Tshisekedi learned with "dismay” about the arrest in Mali of the president of the transitional government, Bah N'Daw, and his Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane.

Firmly condemning any action aimed at destabilizing Mali, Tshisekedi called on all actors in the Malian political transition to exercise restraint as well as to respect the constitution.

He said everything must be done to preserve the stability of Mali and consolidate peace in the sub-region.

The arrest came just hours after the appointment of a new government following consultations between N'Daw and civil society groups.

Those meetings preceded the resignation earlier this month of the previous government led by Ouane, who was reappointed by N'Daw to form a new government.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the president and prime minister.