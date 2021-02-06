African Union keeps commission head in landslide win

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – A seasoned Chadian diplomat, Moussa Faki Mahamat received a sweeping vote of confidence among African leaders Saturday to serve as chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC) for another four-year term.

Moussa Faki received 51 of 54 African leaders' votes in favor of serving a second term in a virtual vote held amid the 34th biannual assembly of the pan-African body.

The leaders are also set to elect commissioners of the AUC during their two-day summit, which is expected to focus on Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, security issues and the implementation of a continental free-trade area.

Earlier, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the annual chairmanship of the Union to his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi.