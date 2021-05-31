Africa’s continental parliament descends into chaos

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – Chaos erupted at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) in Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday, with scuffles between some lawmakers at the podium disrupting elections for new office bearers.

Members of parliament from the South and North African regions had suggested earlier that the parliament’s new president be chosen on a rotational basis since all other regions on the continent have had a president except them.

A heated debate ensued, creating a divide between Francophone and Anglophone countries, with some members becoming emotional.

The chief whip of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, Pemmy Majodina, was attacked and kicked by Senegalese parliamentarian Djibril War, who was also scuffling with other MPs.

Some parliamentarians intervened, shouting “You can’t hit a woman!”

Majodina said at the time that a case should be opened against War, but he apologized and she dropped the suggestion.

Chants of “No rotation, no elections,” were heard loud across the front seats of the continental parliament, but members from the Francophone countries demanded that elections go ahead.

Video footage circulating online showed some members of parliament grabbing the ballot box.

The continental body was due to hold elections last Thursday but postponed them after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Outgoing PAP President Roger Nkodo Dang, who has served for two terms, is from Cameroon, while his predecessor, the late Bethel Nnaemeka Amadi, was a Nigerian legislator.

The PAP was established in 2004 as a legislative organ of the African Union (AU), with the aim of ensuring full participation of the peoples of Africa and their grassroots organizations in governance and economic integration.

Each AU member contributes five members of parliament to the continental parliament, which holds two plenary sessions in May and October.