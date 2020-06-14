Africa's coronavirus cases exceed 235,000

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM (AA) – Africa's coronavirus cases rose to 235,695 as 8,096 new cases were reported across the continent Sunday.

The death toll stands at 6,281 as 201 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries is 108,832.

Most casualties are from Egypt, which has 1,484 deaths, followed by South Africa at 1,423, Algeria with 760, Sudan with 447 and Nigeria with 407.

A total of 65,736 patients have been diagnosed with the virus in South Africa. Egypt has 42,980, Nigeria with 15,682 and Ghana with 11,118 cases.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Seychelles and no deaths have been reported in Eritrea, Uganda, Namibia and Lesotho.