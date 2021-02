By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Besiktas football club chairman Ahmet Nur Cebi has been elected Friday as the new president of the Turkish Football Clubs Union.

Cebi, 62, became the 11th chair of the foundation, replacing Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe head Mehmet Sepil.

In a statement, Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu congratulated Cebi and wished him success in his new role.