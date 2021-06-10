Airport in Iraqi capital comes under drone attack

By Haydar Karaalp

BAGHDAD (AA) – Baghdad International Airport was targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles early Thursday.

According to a statement by the Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, three drones attacked Camp Victory, a former military installation surrounding the airport that houses US forces.

While the statement said those attempting to disrupt stability in Iraqi society would be punished, no information was provided on casualties or damage.

It was also reported that Balad Air Base in central Iraq’s Salahuddin province was attacked earlier in the day by three rockets, causing no casualties.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk