Alexander Zverev cruises into 2nd round of Wimbledon

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Selcuk Bugra Gokalp

ANKARA (AA) – Alexander Zverev beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in straight sets in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old German, who is ranked sixth in the world, won the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

Zverev, still on the hunt for his first Grand Slam title, has reached the semifinals of two major tournaments throughout his career – Australian Open in 2020 and French Open in 2021.

Griekspoor, 24, made his Grand Slam debut at the 2020 Australian Open and is currently ranked 124th worldwide.

