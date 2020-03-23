Algeria calls for heightened alert over coronavirus

By Safiye Karabacak and Hamdi Yildiz

ALGERIA (AA) – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered all state institutions Sunday to increase their level of vigilance to the maximum level in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a written statement, the presidency announced that Tebboune had given the instructions following a cabinet meeting, adding the institutions were told to ensure that “their actions are coordinated so that citizens are reassured.”

No information was given on whether this would mean a state of emergency or general quarantine.

The president also reportedly ordered the allocation $100 million for importing pharmaceutical products, personal protection equipment and chemical analysis equipment as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are more than 335,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll over 14,600, while more than 98,000 have recovered.

*Writing by Davut Demircan