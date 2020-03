By Abdulrazzak Abdullah

ALGIERS (AA) – Algeria's Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the sixth death from coronavirus in the country.

In a statement, the ministry also confirmed 12 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 72.

Worldwide, out of over 204,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now hit 8,250, while more than 82,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a statistics website that compiles new case numbers.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara.