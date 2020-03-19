Algeria confirms 8th death from coronavirus

By Abdulrazzak Abdullah

ALGIERS (AA) – The death toll in Algeria from the coronavirus reached eight, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry also confirmed 10 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number to 82.

The ministry said that 32 of the cases have recovered so far.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has claimed 8,946 lives globally, mostly in China, according to global data maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 219,427 cases of the virus have been confirmed in at least 159 countries and territories, with Europe being the new epicenter of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara