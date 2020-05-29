Algeria extends lockdown in 44 provinces amid pandemic

By Hamdi Yildiz

ALGIERS (AA) – Algeria decided Thursday to extend a lockdown aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus for another 15 days.

The partial lockdown in 44 provinces will be extended until June 15, the government said in a statement.

The lockdown will be implemented between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. local time (1800GMT – 0600GMT) in 28 provinces, while in 16 provinces, it will be imposed between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. local time (1600GMT – 0600GMT), the statement added.

Quarantines in four provinces were also lifted.

According to the latest figures, a total of 630 people have died from COVID-19, while the number of cases stands at 8,997 with 5,277 recoveries.

*Writing by Sena Guler