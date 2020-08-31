Algeria, Jordan, Oman report new virus cases

By Laith Al-jnaidi and Zeynep Hilal Karyagdi

ISTANBUL (AA) – The novel coronavirus claimed more lives in Algeria and Oman on Sunday, while Jordan reported new cases.

– Algeria

Ten more people died and 364 new infections were reported in Algeria, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll now stands at 1,501 and the number of cases at 44,145.

Some 30,978 patients have recovered from the disease.

– Oman

The Omani Health Ministry said 27 people had died from COVID-19, bringing the nationwide death toll to 677.

Another 539 infections were recorded, taking the country’s tally to 85,544 cases and 80,459 recoveries.

– Jordan

No new deaths were reported in Jordan, but it registered 73 new infections, according to the Health Ministry.

To date, 15 people have died from COVID-19, 1,966 have been infected and 1,488 patients have recovered.

– Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 844,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 25 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.5 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.