Algeria reports new death from coronavirus

By Abdel Razzaq Bin Abdullah



ALGIERS (AA) – Algeria confirmed a new death from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total fatalities to four, according to the health ministry.



An 84-year-old woman died from the virus in the Blida province, south of Algiers, the ministry said in a statement.



The ministry said three new infections were also registered, taking the total cases to 48.



After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.



The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,720 with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.



A vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.



*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

