Algeria to hold constitutional referendum on Nov. 1

By Abdel-Razzaq bin Abdullah

ALGIERS, Algeria (AA) – Algeria will hold a referendum on a revised constitution on Nov. 1, the country’s presidency announced on Monday.

The date coincides with the 66th anniversary of the Algerian Revolution against French colonial rule.

A presidency statement said that following President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's consultations with Mohamed Chorfi, head of the Algerian elections authority, and with other relevant bodies, a date for the vote was determined.

Last week, Tebboune called on relevant government bodies to start preparations for the referendum as demanded by February 2019 protests that led to the end of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 20 years of rule that April.

In January, Tebboune assigned 17 constitutional experts in the country to draft a new constitution within three months.

The draft changes include creating the post of vice president and expanding the powers of the prime minister.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara