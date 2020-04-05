Algeria to impose curfews in all provinces

By Gulsen Topcu

ALGIERS, Algeria (AA) – Algeria announced Saturday it will extend curfews to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Extended curfews will last from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. (0500GMT to 1700GMT) for two weeks, beginning Sunday, according to a statement from the prime ministry that said restrictions in nine provinces that suffered the most from the pamdemic will be implemented between 2 p.m. and 7 a.m. (1300GMT and 1900GMT).

Algeria reported 130 virus deaths, with 1,251 infections, including 90 patients who recovered.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, according to a database by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data shows the number of cases worldwide approching 1.2 million, with the death toll nearing 65,000, There has been more than 246,150 recoveries.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara