Algeria upholds prison terms of two ex-prime ministers

By Mehmet Nuri Ucar

ALGIERS (AA) – A court in Algeria’s capital has upheld the prison sentences of two former prime ministers, a judicial source said Thursday.

The court confirmed a 15-year prison term for former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia and a 12-year term for former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, both of whom served under ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The pair were originally sentenced in December 2019 for corruption in the financing of Bouteflika's election campaign.

They were also sentenced to 12 years in a trial on money laundering charges in June 2020.

In addition, the two men received 12-year sentences on July 1 on charges of irregularities in major public tenders.

Ouyahia served four times as prime minister under Bouteflika while Sellal served twice.

The court also reduced the sentence for former Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi from five years to three.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted former Tourism Minister Yamina Zerhouni, who was previously sentenced to two years in prison.

All of the charges were connected to corruption, money laundering and abuse of power.

Bouteflika resigned on April 2, 2019 under pressure from popular protests against his 20-year rule.