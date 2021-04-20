Algeria urges efforts to restore security to Libya

By Abdurazzak Abdullah

ALGIERS, Algeria (AA) – Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Tuesday underlined the importance of pursuing efforts to restore security and stability in neighboring Libya.

The top Algerian diplomat visited Tripoli on Monday for talks with Libyan officials on the situation in Algeria’s next-door neighbor.

“The working visit to neighboring Libya was an opportunity to communicate with senior officials in the new executive authority to consolidate bilateral relations and affirm Algeria's continued support for efforts aimed at uniting ranks and preparing for the important upcoming milestones,” Boukadoum said on Twitter.

“Libya’s security and stability is our only goal,” he added.

According to a statement issued by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s office, Tripoli and Algiers agreed to continue coordination to counter threats to regional security such as terrorism, organized crime, drug smuggling, arms trade, and illegal immigration.

The two sides also discussed means of enhancing political consultations on issues of mutual concern, the statement said.

Boukadoum’s visit was the first by a high-level Algerian delegation to Libya since the current Libyan government took office on March 16.

Libyans hope the new unity government will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.

*Bassel Barakat in Ankara contributed to this report