Algerian leader admitted to hospital

By Abderrazak Boulkemh and Said Ibicioglu

ALGIERS (AA) – Algeria’s president has been hospitalized at a military facility, according to a statement by the Algerian presidency.

His health is stable and does not cause concern, said the presidency.

The statement did not disclose details about the nature of his illness and when the hospitalization took place.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 75, decided to place himself in isolation Oct. 24 after senior government officials tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tebboune, who was in quarantine at home for the last four days, was taken to hospital on advice from doctors.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz