Amazon to hire 75,000 new employees amid virus pandemic

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – E-commerce giant Amazon announced on Monday that it would hire 75,000 new employees during the current "unprecedented" novel coronavirus pandemic.

The move aims to help meet customer demand and assist existing employees to fulfill orders for essential products, the company said.

The firm brought on more than 100,000 new associates in the last four weeks.

Amazon continues to invest in employee pay raises, for which it is now expected to spend over $500 million, up from the previous expectation of $350 million.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 1.87 million, with the death toll above 116,000, while more than 441,300 have recovered.