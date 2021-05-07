Amazon to include Pakistan on its sellers list

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD (AA) – E-commerce giant Amazon will add Pakistan to its approved sellers list within a few days, with the South Asian nation joining 102 other countries on its platform.

Announcing the development Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it will open up new opportunities for young men and women.

"A great development as Amazon has finally approved that our sellers can export their goods through their system. Amazon starting operations in Pak will open opportunities for our youth as it will enable a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs to join the export market," Khan tweeted.

Earlier, the adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment also confirmed the development.

"We have finally made it. @amazon will be adding Pakistan [to] its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening," Abdul Razak Dawood said on Twitter.

"It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs. An important milestone of e-Commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe," he added.

The move will help the country's merchants sell their products abroad.

According to the country's Commerce Ministry official, Amazon is expected to update its countries list and will be adding Pakistan in the next 48 to 72 hours.

"Amazon has included Pakistan in its list of sellers which enabled Pakistan to join the international market. This will result in billions in investment and produce employment opportunities," Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to the prime minster on political information, said in a Twitter post.