American Bar Association OKs Trump's Supreme Court pick

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – American Bar Association has advised that the Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett picked by US President Donald Trump is "Well Qualified" for the post.

In a Sunday letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, the association said its Standing Committee on the federal judiciary has completed its evaluation of the professional qualifications of Judge Barrett.

The letter was shared by Jerry Dunleavy, DC Examiner reporter, on Twitter.

Senate began confirmation hearings for Barrett on Monday.

A "substantial" majority of the committee determined that Barrett is "Well Qualified" while a minority defended she is "Qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court.

"The majority rating represents the Standing Committee's official rating," it concluded.