By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – American sprinter Grant Holloway broke the world indoor record in the 60m hurdles Wednesday.

"World champion Grant Holloway eclipsed the long-standing world indoor 60m hurdles record at the Villa de Madrid meeting on Wednesday (24), clocking 7.29 to secure his overall victory in the World Athletics Indoor Tour," World Athletics said in a statement.

Holloway's performance shaved 0.01 off the previous mark set by Welsh sprinter Colin Jackson in 1994.