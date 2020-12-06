Anadolu Agency cameraman harassed by protestor in US

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – An Anadolu Agency cameraman was harassed by a protestor while covering a protest against COVID-19 restrictions Sunday in Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of New York City.

A group of protesters gathered at Grand Army Plaza to protest public health restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus.

Vural Elibol said while he was covering a scuffle between protestors and members of the Antifa movement, an unmasked male protestor yelled at him and asked if he could see his press badge.

"When he extended his hand to check my press card, he grabbed it and tore it in half it. He twisted my hand when I attempted to get it back," said Elibol.

He was not injured and police briefly held the protestor.

The protestors are planning to hold two more "end the lockdown" protests next week as the country continues to be the hardest hit by the virus.

New York City was an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the spring. It currently has more than 330,000 cases and nearly 25,000 deaths.