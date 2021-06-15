Anadolu Agency head visits Azerbaijani news agency AzerTac

By Emre Gurkan Abay

BAKU (AA) – Anadolu Agency’s Director-General Serdar Karagoz on Tuesday visited the headquarters of Azerbaijan’s official news agency AzerTac in the capital Baku.

Karagoz was welcomed by the Director-General of AzerTac Aslan Aslanov.

"Anadolu Agency, which is celebrating its 101st anniversary, is among the world's leading agencies," Karagoz said, adding: "We must stay ahead of the world's major agencies. We produce content from all over the world and we can sell it to any country."

Pointing out that most of the news produced by international agencies are made in regions close to Turkey and Azerbaijan, he said: “We must turn our presence in this geography into an advantage."

"Azerbaijan is a very special country for us. As Anadolu Agency and AzerTac, we must further strengthen our cooperation," he added.

Highlighting the coverage by Anadolu Agency and the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation of a 44-day conflict in Karabakh last year, Karagoz said: "We announced to the world what happened in Karabakh and Armenia's attacks on civilians with the right news, with the right photos and footages."

Meanwhile, speaking on the brotherhood of Turkey and Azerbaijan, he said: "There is no such friendship and brotherhood anywhere in the world and this brotherhood should be taught as a course in universities."

Also, expressing his pleasure to host Karagoz, Aslanov said Anadolu Agency has always supported AzerTac after Azerbaijan left the Soviet Union.

June 15 is celebrated as a holiday in the history of Azerbaijan, Aslanov said, emphasizing that it is a second holiday for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan's Shusha city on the same date.

Besides, the sharing of experience between Turkish and Azerbaijani institutions should be further increased, he said.

Earlier, Erdogan paid an official visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city and met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

In 1991, the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, or Upper Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

On Sept. 27, 2020, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During a subsequent 44-day conflict which ended under a deal signed on Nov. 10, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.