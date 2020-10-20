Anadolu Agency launches diplomacy journalism program

By Muhammet Tarhan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s top news provider Anadolu Agency launched its online diplomacy journalism training program Monday for media personnel across the world.

The training program, accessible via video conference, was organized in coordination with the state-run Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for 56 trainees from 13 countries.

At the launching ceremony, Anadolu Agency News Academy Director Cihangir Isbilir said with classical media now replaced by new media, traditional journalism has also turned into specialist journalism.

Noting that the training program was organized within that scope, Isbilir said: “Diplomacy is very convenient for being an expert journalist because it is a very wide field. It’s important for a diplomacy correspondent to make systematic follow-ups and focus on a field.”

“We will bring you together with the master diplomacy reporters of Anadolu Agency in this program. We will study some examples of diplomacy reporting in this short time,” he added.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Ugur Tanyeli, a senior TIKA official, said that over 700 media representatives in over 40 countries have taken part in numerous training programs TIKA has organized since 2017.

Day one of the training ended with a lecture by the agency's diplomacy correspondent Serife Cetin on “International Journalism: EU and NATO.”

On day two of the training, lectures on international journalism and journalism on the Middle East are scheduled to be given by senior agency staff.

The program will conclude Wednesday.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur