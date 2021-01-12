Anadolu Agency Photos of the Year winners awarded

By Sefa Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Winners of the Anadolu Agency Photo of the Year contest were presented with their awards at a ceremony held in Turkey's capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The award ceremony was attended by agency's Director-General Senol Kazanci, Deputy Director-General and Editor-in-Chief Metin Mutanoglu, and Deputy Director General Mustafa Ozkaya.

Kazanci presented plaques to Ozkan Bilgin, winner in the news category for Avalanche Disaster in Van; Muhammed Said, winner in the life category for Joy of Infant Muhammed; and Fecri Varlik, winner in the sports category with Volleyball Field Made of Plastics.

Thanking the contributors, Kazanci underlined the importance of the contest saying it "contributes to the promotion of Anadolu Agency".

Congratulating the winners of the contest, Mutanoglu said their efforts add value to Anadolu Agency.

"Through this contest, we show Anadolu Agency is the center of photography in Turkey," he noted.

Also speaking at the award ceremony, Ozkaya said their intention was to organize a contest that would contribute to the promotion of Anadolu Agency.

Winner Said said: "The photo I took became a symbol of Turkey’s humanitarian policies."

Kazanci, on the picture taken in a refugee camp in northern Syria, remarked that it had attracted attention from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who later helped in the medical treatment of infant Muhammed.

Mutanoglu said he had taken a personal interest in the picture and the story behind it, and he will closely follow infant Muhammed’s condition in the future.

