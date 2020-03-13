Anadolu Agency publishes HGIS Lab's coronavirus map

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency has published Humanistic GIS Laboratory's (HGIS Lab) coronavirus map to bring to its readers real-time information on the pandemic.

The interactive map, published on the agency's website, shows updated information on COVID-19 including the regions it has spread to, death toll, as well as recovery rates.

The lab, an initiative of the University of Washington, is committed to "exploring the Digital Earth."

The interactive platform has been created by Bo Zhao, an assistant professor of geography at the university.

Its previous projects include the Global Refugee Atlas and Water Calculator.

The map can be viewed at https://www.aa.com.tr/en/p/coronavirus-infection-map