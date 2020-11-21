Anadolu Agency staff to serve on TASS' photo contest

By Muhammet Tarhan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency's visual news editor-in-chief was selected to serve on the jury of an upcoming international photo competition to be held by Russian news agency TASS.

Hasan Oymez will be on the jury of the News Photo Awards: Defeating COVID-19, which will be dedicated to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The competition aims to celebrate the work of photojournalists who displayed professional heroism during the global outbreak, with the jury to include the world's leading news agencies such as The Associated Press, Italian news agency ANSA, Reuters, French news agency AFP, Japan's Kyodo, London-based PA, South Korean Yonhap and award-winning photographers.

Anadolu Agency photojournalists are also expected to participate in the competition.

Any photographer who works for the media or collaborates with the media will be able to participate in the free competition.

The competition has two main categories, "single photo" and "photo series," and a $3,000 prize will be awarded to the winners.

Jury members will also select the best photograph from all submissions to the competition to be awarded the grand prize of $10,000.

The results of the competition, which will last until Dec. 1, will be announced March 11, 2021, the first anniversary of the announcement of the outbreak by the World Health Organization (WHO).

*Writing by Merve Berker