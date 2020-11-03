Anadolu Agency, TIKA launch online journalism training

By Muhammed Tarhan

ANKARA (AA) – ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s top news provider Anadolu Agency and state-run aid organization the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) launched an online training program Monday for new generation journalism.

The three-day event will gather 86 media representatives from 21 countries via video conferencing with the training conducted in English.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Anadolu Agency News Academy Director Cihangir Isbilir said the agency shares its 100 years of experience with journalists from all over the world through the News Academy.

“Anadolu Agency’s success in journalism also increases the interest in News Academy training. We plan to carry out the advanced phases of our training face to face after the [coronavirus] pandemic,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony was Mustafa Hasim Polat, a senior TIKA official, who informed the participants about TIKA's history, purpose and activities.

Day one of the training ended with lectures on “Agenda and Source in Journalism” and “Multimedia and Digital Journalism.”

The program will conclude Wednesday.