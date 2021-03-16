Anadolu Agency, YTB launch 'new generation media course'

By Mehmet Sah Yilmaz

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s top news provider Anadolu Agency and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) launched an online "New Generation Media" training program Monday for graduates of the Turkiye Scholarships program.

The training program is being held from March 15-19.

The Turkiye Scholarships program, also known as Turkiye Burslari, offers a range of programs designed for each level of study, including undergraduate, graduate, research and language education opportunities at the most prestigious universities in Turkey for international students and researchers.

Addressing the introductory session, Anadolu Agency's News Academy Director Cihangir Isbilir emphasized that this program for the Turkey Alumni has launched for the first time.

"The first phase of the media academy and new generation media training program that especially the Turkey Alumni who graduated from the communication faculty or tend to work in media attended, will last five days," Isbilir said.

Anadolu Agency will continue to convey its centuries-old experience to media members from friendly and brotherly countries through the News Academy, Isbilir noted.

Muhammet Musa Budak, the coordinator of the YTB Turkey Alumni, said the training program was launched as part of professional development and experience-sharing activities for the Turkey Alumni.

They will continue to protect and strengthen ties with Turkey Alumni who are seen as Turkey's peace envoys, Budak noted.

Topics such as "News Writing Techniques," "Interview Techniques," "Crisis Regions and Conflict Analysis," "Journalism Agenda and Resources," as well as "International Journalism Studies” are included in the module.

In the second step of the media training series for the Turkey Alumni, opportunities to specialize in different media areas such as training for diplomacy journalism, economy and finance journalism, energy journalism, defense journalism, humanitarian journalism and data journalism will be offered to those who attended the first phase of the program.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan