Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 10, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Here is Anadolu Agency’s rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

The novel coronavirus continues to spread rapidly worldwide. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally is now over 1.6 million, while nearly 96,000 people have died and more than 355,000 recovered.

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 96 more deaths and 4,056 new cases, bringing the death toll to 916 and the total number of cases to 42,282.

The country's interior minister said a total of 138,000 citizens are under quarantine nationwide as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for unity Thursday among Security Council members in the face of the global coronavirus crisis.

The number of deaths from coronavirus rose in Italy, one of the world's worst-hit countries, with the death toll hitting 18,279.

As for other European heavyweights, the death toll in Spain reaches 15,447, while it hit 12,228 in France, and 2,607 in Germany.

Eurozone finance ministers on Thursday agreed on a €540-billion ($590-billion) coronavirus rescue package, after nearly 20 hours of discussions.

The U.S. now ranks the second in the world with the number of deaths from the virus after Italy.

The death toll in the U.S. surpassed the 16,000 mark and the number of confirmed cases exceeded 466,000 as the country struggles to stem the outbreak.

In the U.K., British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care on Thursday and back into a regular hospital ward. The death toll from the virus in the U.K. is about to hit 8,000.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel neared 10,000 and the death toll stands at 86, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The EU announced that it allocated €71 million (about $77 million) financial aid package to Palestine to fight the coronavirus.

– Other developments

At least five people were arrested over alleged links to Wednesday's terror attack in southeastern Turkey.

Turkey and the U.K. on Thursday welcomed a report by a global watchdog confirming that chemical weapons were used by the Syrian air force in northern Syria in 2017.

Turkey also hailed the cease-fire announced by the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen.

"We welcome the announcement of the cease-fire by the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia, going into effect as of today (April 9) in response to the call of UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres], to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Yemen,” said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Turkey rescued 13 asylum seekers Thursday after they were forced into Turkish territorial waters off the Aegean coast by the Greek Coast Guard, according to Turkish security sources.

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi to form a new government.