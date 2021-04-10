Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 10, 2021

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 55,791 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. Cases include 2,408 symptomatic patients.

The nationwide death toll increased by 253 to 33,454. The latest figures show the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 2,408.

Turkey has administered more than 18.4 million vaccine jabs since it began a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

A Turkish military jet trainer crashed in the Aegean Sea because of engine failure. The two pilots of the KT-1 type plane that crashed during a regular training flight were rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said studies for Turkey’s seven coronavirus vaccine candidates are progressing, with three in the human trial stage.

A suspect allegedly affiliated with the PKK terror group was arrested in Istanbul. Separately, Turkish forces neutralized at least four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria after they opened fire from the Tal Rifat region on Turkish soldiers in the Operation Euphrates Shield area. Moreover, three more PKK terrorists surrendered in southeastern Turkey thanks to persuasion efforts by security forces.

Police in Turkey arrested 43 people for suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind a 2016 defeated coup in Turkey. Additionally, a Turkish court sentenced a senior FETO operative to 17 years and four months in prison.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

India reported 131,893 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the outbreak.

Pakistan recorded 105 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll during its ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

Italy reported a new high in daily coronavirus-related deaths, with a statistical leap to 718 from 487 the previous day. The number of new infections rose to 18,938 from 17,221 the day before.

– Other global developments

Seven militants, including a top leader of the Ansar-ul-Ghazwat-ul-Hind, were killed in two separate gunfights in Indian-administered Kashmir.

A total of 614 people have been killed in a military crackdown against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar. As of April 8, at least 2,857 people are under detention and 52 have been sentenced, while arrest warrants have been issued for 500 people.

The suspect of the mass shooting at a business park in the US city of Bryan, Texas which left 1 person dead and wounded seven others, is in custody.

The US sent diplomatic notification to Turkey for the passage of two US warships that would reach the Black Sea through the Turkish straits in accordance with the Montreux Convention.

Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle.

Central African Republic forces neutralized about 200 rebels and took control of the strategic town of Niem.

The La Soufriere volcano, closely monitored in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, erupted at 8:41 a.m. local time (1241GMT), sending a massive plume of smoke and ash soaring into the air.

Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate has opened 25 wells in Liberia and Chad, which are expected to provide safe drinking water to 250,000 people in the two African countries.

US President Joe Biden released a $1.5T budget outline for fiscal year 2022, calling for a significant increase in non-defense areas such as education, housing and climate change.

Low-income countries have only received 0.2% of COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization chief said, pointing to a "shocking imbalance" worldwide aggravated by bilateral pharma deals that are fanning remedial inequality.

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg has been fined 20,000 kroner ($2,350) for breaking coronavirus social-distancing rules.

France’s far-right leader of the National Rally Marine Le Pen confirmed she will run for president next year.