Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 11, 2021

​​​​​​​By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey's daily count of coronavirus cases has surpassed 52,000, according to the Health Ministry.

Seeking refuge from the daily grind and the virus, an increasing number of residents in Turkey have turned to caravans and tiny houses for vacations as the pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions have made more luxurious options less within reach.

Turkish forces neutralized at least three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, according to the National Defense Ministry.

Turkey’s foreign minister spoke to his Egyptian counterpart on the telephone, said a diplomatic source.

Security forces unearthed and demolished an underground tunnel at the Syrian border that was being used for illegal crossings into Turkey, said the National Defense Ministry.

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents met in Istanbul.

Turkey’s Communications Director met the assistant to Azerbaijan’s president in Baku.

A total of 462 "so-called senior terrorists" have been neutralized since July 15, 2016, in Turkey, according to the Turkish interior minister.

Sports ministers emphasized the importance of the Ethnosport for countries' cultural and traditional roots and values as well as boosting international competition.

The Turkish defense minister met his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul.

The Turkish president called for a de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine and said that his country desires a “peaceful” Black Sea.

Washington’s special envoy for Afghanistan visited Kabul, days ahead of a key huddle on the peace process in Turkey.

Turkey and Ukraine vowed to strengthen their strategic partnership.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

India recorded a new high in infections after it registered 145,384 new cases in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry’s figures show.

– Other global developments

At least 80 civilians in Myanmar were killed during protests held in the Bago region against the Feb. 1 military coup, according to media reports.

No damage or casualties were reported after a magnitude-6.7 earthquake shook Indonesia’s East Java province.

A regional governor in Somalia escaped a suicide bombing that killed at least three people, including two of his bodyguards, according to officials.

Saudi Arabia said it executed three soldiers convicted of “high treason.”

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place next Saturday and there will be a national minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time (1400GMT), according to media reports.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev awarded the Order of Friendship to Turkey’s Ambassador in Baku Erkan Ozoral.