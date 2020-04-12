Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 12, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Here is Anadolu Agency’s rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

As the novel coronavirus continues spreading rapidly worldwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally is now over 1.77 million, while nearly 109,000 people have died and more than 404,000 recovered.

On Friday, Turkey imposed a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces beginning at midnight as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus. On Saturday, the country was reported to be in compliance of the lockdown.

Turkey’s death toll from virus rose to 1,101 after 95 more deaths were confirmed on Saturday. The number of cases was recorded at 52,167.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early Sunday that the number of patients in the intensive care units is on decline.

While combatting the virus at home, Turkey also gave a helping hand to other countries worst hit. British MP Wendy Morton thanked Turkey Saturday for its "generous gift" of medical supplies sent this week.

Turkey also sent medical aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo as well as to Italy and Spain.

Here is our special report on this: Turkey is a model country in fight with COVID-19.

– Europe on lockdown

Italy reported 619 more deaths on Saturday with the death toll hitting 19,468.

As for other European heavyweights, the death toll in Spain rose to 16,353, while it hit 13,832 in France, and 2,871 in Germany.

Daily toll in Spain dropped to 510, and government is discussing easing restrictions in the country.

In Russia, a system of lockdown passes will be imposed in Moscow and its region beginning April 13 in an attempt to stem the virus’ spread.

The move was taken following mass disregard for self-isolation that led to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Russian capital and surrounding region this week, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his official website.

– Other developments

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help others do the same once they test negative for the virus by donating their plasma and antibodies for patients in critical condition.

Hospitals in Turkey have started using the technique, and it gives hope about the future.

Take a look at our infographic showing the worldwide COVID-19 testing ratio per country.

A Turkish court on Saturday accepted an indictment on the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Top Istanbul prosecutors sought aggravated life sentences for 20 men for killing Khashoggi in October 2018.