Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – April 14, 2021

Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered more than 59,100 infections, including 2,723 symptomatic patients and over 52,100 recoveries.

The country’s case count stands at 3.96 million with recoveries totaling 3.42 million, according to Health Ministry data.

The death toll from the virus reached 34,455 with 273 additional fatalities.

Turkey announced a two-week partial lockdown to help curb a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Evarist Bartolo, his visiting counterpart from the Mediterranean island of Malta.

Libya will work to enable visa-free visits for Turkish nationals, the prime minister of Libya's Government of National Unity said in the Turkish capital.

At least eight Daesh/ISIS suspects were arrested in anti-terror operations across Turkey, according to security sources.

Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued at least 117 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s western province of Izmir in two separate incidents, military sources said.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The global tally for coronavirus infections surpassed 137 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

US federal health agencies called for an immediate pause for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid reports of clotting issues.

Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine from Germany by May, the nation’s foreign minister said, while the Philippines is negotiating with Pfizer-BioNTech to obtain up to 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

India registered nearly 162,000 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry statement said.

France suspended all flights to and from Brazil until further notice, given the worsening coronavirus situation, according to the prime minister.

Kenya reported 26 more COVID-19 fatalities and 991 infections.

England will now start giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to people aged 45 and over as the government has met its target of vaccinating the top nine priority groups.

Greece reported a record number of coronavirus intubations in the last 24 hours.

– Other global developments

The NATO chief called on Russia to withdraw its military forces from the Ukrainian border, while in the meantime, US President Joe Biden expressed concern over Russia's military buildup on the Ukrainian border during a phone call with his Russian counterpart, according to the White House.

Also, Biden has ordered the full withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, said a senior administration official.

Turkey announced that a keenly awaited international conference on the Afghan peace process will be held in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4.

At least 710 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military seized power in February, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Around 40 protesters have been arrested for violating a curfew that was imposed after a police officer in the US state of Minnesota killed a Black man, police said.

The US will increase its military presence in Germany by deploying nearly 500 additional troops, announced Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

A photograph of Turkey's Lake Van taken from space by an astronaut has been crowned the winner in a weeks-long NASA competition.